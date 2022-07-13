Cartright named Assistant Vice President, Loan Officer at Peoples State Bank

Tina Cartright was recently named Assistant Vice President and Loan Officer at Peoples State Bank of Newton. She has served the bank for 18 years in a variety of roles, including Teller, Customer Service Representative, Appraisal Coordinator and Loan Originator. She has been in the banking industry for 28 years.
Cartright looks forward to helping community members with their financial needs as Loan Officer and AVP.
“Tina is a team player and has been very involved in our real estate department for several years. Her experience in this area and her ability to quickly build rapport with customers makes her a great fit as a residential lender,” said Brett Lessley, Executive Vice President at Peoples State Bank.
Cartright lives with her husband, Andy, in rural Newton. They have three children: Jessica (Trevor Ochs), Andrea and Nicholas, as well as one grandson, Emerson. When she is not working, Cartright enjoys spending time with her family, gardening and quilting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.