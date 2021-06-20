After the closing of the Carle Newton clinic location at the end of March, 2021, Carle Richland Memorial Hospital (CRMH) was left with a completely renovated building in Jasper County. It was clear the building still offered a viable resource to support the community’s wellbeing, with the right ownership.
We are pleased to announce that CRMH will donate the Newton Clinic location to South Eastern Special Education (SESE). This facility will help continue to serve special education students and advance the SESE mission.
“When we made the decision to donate this building, we began evaluating organizations we felt made a strong impact on our communities and at the same time, may not have the resources needed to make such a large purchase,” said Gina Thomas, interim president and chief nursing officer at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital. “Carle Health is committed to the communities we serve, and we felt SESE was a good fit due to their reach of serving eleven school districts in 5 counties.”
CRMH purchased the facility, previously known as the Brush Creek Medical Clinic, in November of 2011. Over the course of ownership of the building, the organization made several updates including new metal roofing, both interior and exterior paint, new flooring throughout, new automated front doors, remodel of the reception area, new LED lighting, new interior and exterior signage, landscaping as well as concrete work to make the facility handicap accessible. These renovations alone add immense value to the clinic.
Above all, this partnership will allow SESE to continue to use their funding where it is most impactful; supporting the children in their service area with innovative programming and empowering care.
“Our current building we are using as our central office was built in 1838 with additions in the early 1900’s. It is in need of multiple renovations to continue to maintain a safe and efficient working environment for our staff. This new building will alleviate a significant financial burden for our eleven member districts and will positively impact SESE's current and future employees,” Kim Kessler, director, South Eastern Special Education said.
SESE offers a wide variety of special education programs and services. In addition to the special needs classrooms that are located in member district school buildings, they offer services for Autism, hearing, vision, speech-language, social work, and psychological services, as well as several other services and therapies. This new building will allow for the member school districts to delegate funds towards instructional materials and services for students instead of building maintenance and improvements.
“We are really excited for this opportunity and very grateful to be the recipient of this building. It will be a significant improvement for the cooperative and will help to make a difference for the students we serve,” Kessler said.
