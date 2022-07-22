Caritas Family Solutions Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) is the recipient of a $10,000 grant from the Employees Community Fund of Boeing – St. Louis. SCSEP is a program that gives low-income adults ages 55 and older the opportunity to prepare and return to the labor force. Seniors who qualify receive employment preparation, job search assistance and a paid public service assignment that provides training.
“For an organization like Boeing to understand the work we do and choose to support us is something we are so grateful for,” said SCSEP’s Manager Gary Woods. “Boeing’s employees saw our program as beneficial for people in their own community. Thank you to Boeing for giving us this opportunity to do the work we do and change the trajectory of the seniors we serve.”
People who qualify for SCSEP are unemployed and have a family income of no more than 125% of the federal poverty level, making less than $16,800 annually. Woods said these additional grants can be a lifeline when it comes to helping out these seniors with additional assistance such as interview clothes.
“This grant helps the individuals we serve when they have those unforeseen expenses and need extra support,” said John Becker, Director of Business Development for Caritas. “If we didn’t have these types of grants, we would struggle to get folks out into the workforce and get them the support they need to maintain a job.”
Employees Community Fund of Boeing – St. Louis is a grant program that allows employees of Boeing to donate to charities and nonprofit organizations of their choosing.
Founded in 1947, Caritas Family Solutions is a nonprofit social service agency whose mission is to strengthen the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families in order to create healthy relationships, loving homes and strong communities. Services include adoption, pregnancy care for women who are homeless, foster care, counseling, residential treatment for children healing from abuse and/or neglect, independent living for adults with developmental disabilities (CILA), and assisted living and employment assistance for low-income seniors. Caritas serves more than 6,000 individuals annually across Southern Illinois from offices located in Belleville, Carterville, Mount Vernon, Olney, Glen Carbon, Alton and Effingham, as well as satellite locations in Highland and Sparta. For additional information, visit www.caritasfamilysolutions.org.
