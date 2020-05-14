To help ease the increased needs of Illinoisans during the COVID-19 pandemic, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) has awarded Caritas Family Solutions a $20,000 grant as part of BCBSIL’s $1.5 million COVID-19 Community Collaboration Fund.
“The grant will be used to ease the stressors of social isolation caused by the stay-at-home order to the residents of our Community Integrated Living Arrangements (CILA) program,” said Caritas Family Solutions’ CEO, Gary Huelsmann. “Funding will be used to purchase each resident an iPad, which will allow them to access telehealth and virtual socialization events. The funds will also be used to support the program through additional direct client support.”
“We know COVID-19 is challenging the resources that allow local organizations to provide a safety net for people most in need,” said Steve Hamman, president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois. “While we continue to help ensure our members have access to the care and coverage they need, these grants allow us to broaden our impact and make a difference in the lives of so many.”
Caritas Family Solutions is a nonprofit social service agency whose mission is to strengthen the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families in order to create healthy relationships, loving homes and strong communities. Services include adoption, pregnancy care for women who are homeless, foster care, counseling, residential treatment for children healing from abuse and/or neglect, independent living for adults with developmental disabilities (CILA), and assisted living and employment assistance for low-income seniors.
Caritas serves more than 4,500 individuals annually across Southern Illinois from offices located in Belleville, Carterville, Mount Vernon, Olney, East Alton and Effingham. For additional information, visit www.caritasfamilysolutions.org.
