March is National Social Work Month and Caritas Family Solutions is working to spread awareness about the need for more people to pursue careers in social work.
Caritas Family Solutions currently has 136 social workers within Caritas Foster Care and Intact Programs and is actively hiring more.
“A career in social work must come from a passion and desire to help families and children through enhancing safety and advocacy efforts,” Caritas Family Solutions Executive Director of Child Welfare Hope Carbonaro said. “Being in social work is an awesome responsibility that is extremely rewarding. Our case managers help children thrive and succeed, bring families together and assist families with successful adoptions when that is in the best interest of a child.”
Carbonaro said the pandemic has caused an increase in the number of children and families Caritas serves, which has accentuated the need for more social workers. As the largest provider of foster care in Southern Illinois, including Effingham, the agency currently serves more than 6,500 people including 1,700 foster children. Caritas Family Solutions also provides programs and resources for people of all ages that provide other opportunities in social work. The agency offers pregnancy care for women who are homeless, counseling, residential treatment for children healing from abuse and/or neglect, independent living for adults with developmental disabilities (CILA), and assisted living and employment assistance for low-income seniors.
Caritas Family Solutions has seen continual growth and is tackling the needs of the communities they serve through creating a new emergency shelter and offering therapeutic foster care. Carbonaro says these programs will create more hiring opportunities in the future.
“We’ve grown so much over the past several years as seen with the expansion of our programs,” Carbonaro said. “Regardless of what role you have in social work, you will experience a team atmosphere of support and will be a vital force for positive change in the communities we serve. By going into social work, you will create lifelong connections by being a part of a larger support network.”
For additional information, visit caritasfamilysolutions.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.