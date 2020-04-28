The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act has allocated funding to colleges and universities, including Lake Land College, to provide emergency financial aid grants to students for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to coronavirus.
Eligible expenses are those included under a student’s cost of attendance such as food, housing, course materials, technology, healthcare and child care.
Lake Land College will be accepting applications for emergency financial aid grants from students who are currently enrolled in the Spring 2020 semester who completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process as per guidelines issued by the U.S. Department of Education. These students may submit a request via the Laker Hub for emergency funds up to $1,000 regardless of the amount of financial aid previously awarded.
CARES grants will also be available again for students enrolling in Summer 2020 who have completed a 2019-2020 FAFSA. The application for summer grants will be available June 1, so students enrolling in Summer courses still have time to complete their 2019-2020 FAFSA.
Lake Land College is also slated to receive additional funding through the CARES Act for institutional expenses. The college is waiting for guidance from the Department of Education regarding how those funds can be used.
