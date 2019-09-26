'Card mechanic' visits Sunrise Rotary

A card mechanic visited the Sunrise Rotary Club this week.
Also known as a card shark, a card mechanic is an expert who uses the sleight of hand movements to manipulate a deck of cards.
Growing up, Houston Curtis had a passion for music, which segued into the television and film business in which he found success as a producer, writer, director and network executive.
It was recently brought to light that Curtis has led a secret life for many years as a high-stakes poker player, card mechanic and advantage gambler. Curtis grew up in Centralia and at age 11 read a book titled "The Billion Dollar Hollywood Heist." After reading this book, Curtis wanted to become the best card mechanic he could. He perfected his game over the years and as an adult played in high-stakes poker games all over the world and with many entertainers, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire. His card skills have led to him being banned for life from The Golden Nugget in Las Vegas.
Curtis is retired from the business and will be sharing his perspective on that fascinating time in his life in his upcoming book titled "The Billion Dollar Hollywood Heist" from Skyhorse Publishing, due out in January of 2020.
Several members stayed after the meeting to learn a few "card tricks" from Curtis.
