Canoe/kayak race to raise money for Life Center

The annual Great Canoe/Kayak Race is scheduled for June 20.
Besides being a fundraiser for the Life Center of Cumberland County, it’s a fun way to get outdoors and work your way down the river from the Ryan Bridge to the Illinois Route 121 Bridge at Greenup.
This will be the 35th year for the canoe race. Several years ago kayaks were added to the event. Canoes will start at 8 a.m. and kayaks will follow at 9 a.m., both at the Ryan Bridge, north of Greenup and end at the Illinois Route 121 Bridge in Greenup. The entire route is 10 miles.
Each two-person team competing in the canoe race is asked to raise a minimum of $75 in pledges, and each one-person kayaker is asked to raise a minimum of $40 in pledges. Additional funds are encouraged, but not required.
Canoers and kayakers are asked to bring their pledge sheets and funds raised on race day. Applications/pledge forms are available at the Life Center office at 507 E. Main St., Toledo, or by calling 217-849-3965.
Participants are responsible for their own canoe/kayak, life jackets, sunglasses, sun block, drinks and insurance. First-place winners from each category will be awarded a trophy and $50; second place, a trophy and $25; and third place, a trophy and $15.
