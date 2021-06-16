Under near-perfect conditions, the Life Center of Cumberland County's 36th annual canoe/kayak race went off smoothly on June 5.
The Embarras River supported teams of canoers and lone kayakers who used their day to raise funds for the Life Center and have a day of fun and cooling off.
The canoe team of Scott Beals and Brett Seagle crossed the finish line first, while Jeff Standard was first in kayakers. This is not Jeff's first time winning the race. This is Scott Beals' 16th or 17th year of racing in his 50-year-old aluminum StarCraft canoe.
Winning second place was Jamie Hackett, kayaker. The canoe team of Sabrina Feltner and Brock Miller also came in second. Kayaker Luke Wilson rounded out third place and four teams of canoers tied for third place. They were Bob Carr and Michelle Peters, Tom Webb and Kinda Heinbaugh, Sam Strohl and Kristi Ryan, and Craig and Kristen Knight.
Patty Murray’s fraternal group of Modern Woodmen gave matching funds of $2,500. In addition, the group of river racers, including teens and children, gathered pledges and entry fees totaling more than $8,000 so far with more to be turned in.
Canoer and kayakers came from Toledo, Jewett, Greenup, Casey, Moweaqua, Blue Mound, Lerna, Mattoon, Charleston, Chicago, Champaign, Urbana, Albuquerque, N.M., Kansas, Newton, Decatur and Mount Zion.
