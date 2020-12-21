The Lake Land College Board of Trustees election will be held in the April 6, 2021, Consolidated Election. Two six-year terms will appear on the ballot for Lake Land College.
The following two individuals have submitted petitions for a six-year term and will appear in this order on the ballot: Thomas Wright, Dieterich, and Gary Cadwell, Mode.
The period for filing objections to nomination papers will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following five business days: Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020; Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020; Monday, Jan. 4, 2021; Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021; and Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
File all materials at the Office of the President, Lake Land College, Board and Administration Center, 5001 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon, IL 61938. For more information, contact Jean Anne Grunloh, senior executive to the president, at 217-234-5329 or jgrunloh@lakelandcollege.edu.
Please note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone planning to visit a campus location must comply with the college's safety procedures posted at: lakelandcollege.edu/covid-19.
