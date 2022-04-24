The Illinois American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary have three youth programs scheduled in June.
Premier Boys State is an educational program for high school juniors and seniors to learn and understand the rights, privileges and responsibilities of citizenship. Boys State is nonpartisan. The hands-on political and governmental elements of the program center around creating and facilitating city, county and state governments. The program also includes band concerts, law enforcement presentations, recreational activities and the experience of a week at college. Boys State is held at EIU Charleston June 11-17. Information and registration are available online at illinoisboysstate.org. Candidates are usually sponsored by local Legion posts, but any business or individual can sponsor a citizen.
Illini Girls State is open to high school students who have completed their junior year. The format is similar to Boys State but also includes motivational speakers, Americanism and flag etiquette training. It is also held at EIU June 19-25. More information is available at alaigs.org. Candidates are usually sponsored by Auxiliary units or Legion posts.
The Youth Cadet Law Enforcement Academy is a program for males and females ages 15 to 17. The purpose of the program is to establish an interpersonal relationship between youth and law enforcement and instill a new-found respect for law enforcement. Training includes educational sessions conducted by academy staff and guest lecturers representing various areas of law enforcement. The program will be held at the Camp Lincoln Military Academy in Springfield June 19-24. Information and applications are available online at illegion.org/programs-services/safety-law-order. Contact a local Legion post for sponsorship.
Local Legionnaire contacts are Roy Weber, 217-821-3310; Ralph Rounds, 217-536-9137, and Philip Mette, 217-343-0293.
