Candidates for the 2022 Dieterich 4th of July Celebration Little King and Queen Contest have been announced.
King candidates are Hudson Benefiel, son of Josh and Whitney Benefiel; Gus Brummer, son of Matt and Candace Brummer; Kyle Roedl, son of Matt and Katie Roedl; Lincoln Sanguinetti, son of Bill and Valerie Sanguinetti; Henry Schabbing, son of Mark and Jeannie Schabbing; and Connor Westendorf, son of Phil and Stephanie Westendorf.
Queen candidates are Reese Bohnhoff, daughter of Brent and Charity Bohnhoff; Cadylyn Leturno-Irwin, daughter of Matthew Irwin and Sarah Leturno-Irwin; Mabri Meinhart, daughter of Tony and Allison Meinhart; Tinsley Miller, daughter of Jeff and Angela Miller; Adalyn Niemerg, daughter of Frank and Alaina Niemerg; and Emery White, daughter of Chad and Hayley White.
Vote for your favorite King and Queen at the Dieterich Bank – Dieterich branch lobby, Dieterich Mart, Harry’s Tavern and Old Mac’s Drive-Thru. One penny equals one vote. All proceeds raised go toward the purchase of fireworks for 2023. The winners will be announced at Dieterich Liberty Park on Monday, July 4, at 7 p.m.
