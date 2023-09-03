The Effingham County Chamber, in collaboration with the Effingham Daily News, announces the nomination period for the 2023 Class of Top Community Leaders: Under 40 and Up & Coming, presented by HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, is now open. The submission window will remain open until Friday, Sept. 15.
In its 16th year, the Top Community Leaders Under 40 award seeks to recognize outstanding individuals who have demonstrated exceptional business acumen, community engagement and philanthropic leadership across Effingham County. Nominees must fall within the age bracket of 20 to 40 as of Aug. 1, reside and work within Effingham County, and have left a significant mark on their community through their leadership initiatives.
The fourth annual Up & Coming leader accolade acknowledges the potential of young leaders within local high schools poised to steer Effingham County toward a promising future. The award celebrates individuals aged 14 to 20 as of Aug. 1 who are full-time high school students in Effingham County, including Altamont, Beecher City, Dieterich, Effingham, St. Anthony and Teutopolis. A minimum of a “B” average, active involvement in extracurricular activities or leadership organizations, and substantial contributions to their community are the hallmarks of candidates for this award.
All nominations can be submitted via the Chamber Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Events or the Chamber Awards page at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Awards.
A celebratory dinner will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Thelma Keller Convention Center. The Top Community Leaders selected will receive recognition through a special Top Leader Magazine, curated by the Effingham Daily News. Attendance at the dinner is open to the public. Tickets are $40 per person in advance. Register online through the Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Events, or by reaching out to the Chamber at 217-342-4147.
