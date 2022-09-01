The Effingham County Chamber and Effingham Daily News are accepting nominations for the 2022 Class of Top Community Leaders: Under 40 and Up & Coming. The deadline for submission is Friday, Sept. 16.
The 15th Annual Top Community Leaders Under 40 will be selected based on their business, community and charitable leadership throughout Effingham County. We are looking for leaders who are passionate about making this community an even better place to live, work and play. Nominees must be between the ages of 20 and 40 as of Aug. 1, 2022, live/work in Effingham County, and have significant contributions to his/her community as a leader.
The Third Annual Up & Coming Leader award recognizes the many young leaders in our local high schools who will guide Effingham County to a positive future. This award is given to individuals between the ages of 14 and 20 as of Aug. 1, 2022. The individual must be a full-time high school student in Effingham County, have at least a “B” average, involved in extracurricular activities through school or leadership organizations, and have significant contributions to his/her community as a leader. High Schools include Altamont, Beecher City, Dieterich, Effingham, St. Anthony and Teutopolis.
All nominations can be submitted on the Chamber Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Events, or the Chamber Awards page at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Awards.
The Top Community Leaders will be recognized at dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Thelma Keller Convention Center and in a special Top Leader Magazine produced by the Effingham Daily News.
The fee to attend the dinner is $40 per person in advance and is open to the public. Register by Wednesday, Nov. 16, online through the Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Events, or by calling the chamber at 217-342-4147.
Consider becoming a sponsor to help inspire, encourage and congratulate our Top Leaders for creating a positive impact in our community.
