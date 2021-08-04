Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois (CCSI) announces the addition of Dr. Jacob S. Witt, radiation oncologist, to its practice in July.
Witt will primarily see patients at the Cancer Care Center of O'Fallon. He will also provide occasional radiation oncology services in Decatur, Effingham and Mattoon.
"Cancer Care is excited to welcome Dr. Witt, a St. Louis native, to the O’Fallon community. Dr. Witt is joining Dr. Camille Williams in the Cancer Care Center of O’Fallon and will be integral to the continued delivery of excellent cancer care to O’Fallon and the surrounding communities," said Justin D. Floyd, DO, FACOI, President of Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois.
Before joining CCSI, Witt served as Co-Principal Investigator for clinical trials. He has also authored and published many peer-reviewed publications for which he has received a number of awards, including the ASTRO Junior Investigator Award for Basic/Translational Science, Wisconsin Association of Hematology Oncology Outstanding Abstract Top Winner, and an American Radium Society Travel Grant. His scientific work has been featured in Lancet Oncology, Clinical Cancer Research, and The International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, and Physics.
“I couldn't be more excited to join the great team assembled here in O'Fallon and across the entire CCSI system. This is a fantastic place dedicated to taking the very best care of cancer patients, and I look forward to using the full range of my oncology expertise in support of this mission,” said Witt.
Witt has specialized skills in radiotherapy techniques, including 3-D conformal radiation therapy, IMRT/VMAT, SRS/SBRT, Brachytherapy, and Radiopharmaceuticals. He is board eligible and is a member of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), American College of Radiation Oncology (ACRO), Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) and Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO).
