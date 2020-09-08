Good Neighbors of Lake Sara
The Good Neighbors of Lake Sara is cancelling its gathering planned for Saturday, Sept. 12, at Pinky’s on Lake Sara due to the rapidly escalating risk of COVID-19 in Effingham County.
Family Life Center
Family Life Center's annual banquet is canceled this year due to COVID-19, but the center is having a virtual banquet instead.
Like "Friends of Family Life Center" on Facebook and visit the page anytime on Sept. 22.
If you do not have Facebook, feel free to support the center in any way. Family Life Center wants to continue to serve this community by helping couples faced with unplanned pregnancies have all the education and material they need before making a decision.
Call the center at 217-342-5433 for more information.
