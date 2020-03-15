Honor Flight
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) of Springfield April 7 flight has been postponed.
This action was taken in consideration of the Centers for Disease Control’s recently issued advisory that adults over the age of 60 should avoid all non-essential air travel due to COVID-19 (coronavirus). To those ends, the national Honor Flight Network issued a mandatory suspension of all Honor Flight trips effective through April 30.
All veterans who were scheduled on the April 7 flight have been notified and will be offered the opportunity to participate on the Aug. 18 Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
Gardeners Connection
The Gardeners Connection meeting on March 18 has been postponed until April 15 at Lake Land Kluthe Center in Effingham Room 105 at 6:30 p.m.
The same topic, "Making gardening easier as we age," will be discussed. There are no membership requirements or fees. For more information contact Kay at 663-2280 or Brenda at 821-0051
