Labor Day Celebration
The Annual Labor Day Celebration, hosted by Dr. Ryan and Sara Jennings scheduled for Sept. 3, has been cancelled. Proceeds from this event were to go to United Way of Effingham County and the 21 local partner agencies.
“Although we are disappointed, keeping everyone safe is the greatest priority. The need for the support of United Way and the local partner agencies is greater than ever due to the pandemic. Please consider making a donation directly to United Way of Effingham County by visiting their website at effinghamunitedway.org or you can mail a donation to United Way of Effingham County, 1108 S Willow, PO Box 2, Effingham, IL 62401," Dr. Jennings said. “We hope to see everyone Labor Day 2022!”
Twenty-one local partner agencies will receive funding from the 2021-22 campaign: Altamont After School Program, Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters (Mid Illinois), Boy Scouts - Greater St Louis Area Council, Catholic Charities, CEFS Literacy Program, Child Advocacy Center of E. Central Illinois, Effingham Child Development Center, Effingham County FISH Human Services, Effingham County Search & Rescue, Enduring Freedom Ministries, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Heartland Human Services, Meals on Wheels of CEFS, One Hope United, SAFE (Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies), Senior Services of Effingham County, STAR (Strategic Training and Restoration), SWAN (Stopping Woman Abuse Now) and the Unit 40 Mentoring Program.
Dine With a Doc
Dine With a Doc scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Effingham City/County Committee on Aging Senior Center has been canceled due to an increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate.
