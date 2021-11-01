Free Dentistry Day
Heartland Family Dental Care will be canceling its Free Dentistry Day event scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5.
“On behalf of our entire team, we would like to formally apologize for the unfortunate cancellation of our Free Dentistry Day event,” said Dr. Alison Conant. “We were incredibly excited to serve the members of our community. However, due to circumstances beyond our control, we were unable to move forward with our Free Dentistry Day event.”
In order to make it up to their community members, the team at Heartland Family Dental Care is committed to hosting another Free Dentistry Day event later in the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.