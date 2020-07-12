The annual Waldhoff Reunion at Dieterich Park at the July has been canceled because of the coronavirus. It has been rescheduled for next year on July 25, 2021, at Dieterich Park. For questions call Mary Jo at 217-342-6990.
Cancellation
