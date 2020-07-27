Due to the COVID-19, the decision was made to cancel this year’s Cumberland and Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District’s Conservation Air Tour, which was scheduled for Aug. 30. The next Air Tour will be Aug. 19, 2021.
Cancellation
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- 3 charged in armed robbery early Thursday
- Newton HS alums seek ban on Confederate battle flag
- Beecher City damage; 1 injured after powerful storm hits
- Unit 40 approves face covering policy
- Lawsuit: ISP unconstitutionally delaying FOID card applications
- Effingham County reports 4 new COVID cases, bringing total to 47
- Effingham County reports 6 new positive COVID cases Sunday
- Effingham County reports 7 new positive COVID cases
- 6 downstate Illinois counties sue over COVID-19 restrictions
- 'Unmasked' rally defies school virus rule, Pritzker critique
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.