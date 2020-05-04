Camryn Crowell receives Rotary Club Scholarship

Camryn Crowell, a graduating senior at Effingham High School, is this year’s recipient of the Effingham Noon Rotary Club’s Scholarship Award.
She is a valedictorian at EHS, an Illinois State Scholar, a four-year member of the EHS Academic Hall of Fame, a member of the National Honor Society and the Society of Academic Achievement. Crowell is excited about continuing her education and will be attending the University of Illinois in the fall and majoring in Media and Cinema Studies.
In addition to her academic success, she was active in Girls Basketball, serving as Freshman/Sophomore Team Captain, the Art Club, Spanish Club, and Student Council. She was also a member of the Effingham County CEO Class. Camryn’s volunteer activities include four years serving the New Hope Church Children’s Ministry and the Mission Indy Summer Mission Trip. In her free time, she enjoys painting, baking cookies, and spending time with friends and family. Her parents are Lisa and Dr. Jeff Crowell.
This year is the 100th Anniversary of Effingham Noon Rotary and marks the 32nd year of the Rotary Club’s annual scholarship program, which began in 1989. The $1,000 scholarships are offered to eligible college-bound graduating students from the city’s two high schools. With the presentation of this year’s scholarship, the club has awarded a total of $53,000 since the program’s inception.
The scholarship recipients are selected each year based upon the following criteria: scholastic ability; extracurricular activities; activities outside of school; honors and awards; and a 750-word essay. This year’s essay topic was “The Next 100 Years.”
At a future date, Crowell will be presented with her award at a Rotary Club meeting and invited to read her essay.
