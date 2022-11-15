Camp New Hope named first Earthrise community grant recipient

Camp New Hope, a Neoga nonprofit organization that provides year-round recreation experiences for individuals with developmental and physical disabilities, was awarded the first RISE grant by Earthrise Energy PBC. The $10,000 grant will fund scholarships to Camp New Hope’s Respite Weekends and annual summer camp program.
Earthrise Energy is an independent power producer founded to accelerate the clean energy transition, which owns and operates five natural gas plants in Illinois including the Shelby County Energy Center in Neoga, the Gibson City Energy Center in Gibson City and the Tilton Energy power plant in Tilton. The company launched its RISE Grant program this fall to help fund local initiatives that promote excellence in education, protect the environment, and support the communities where Earthrise has operations.
“Camp New Hope greatly appreciates being the recipient of the first RISE grant from Earthrise Energy,” said Camp New Hope President Kathy Beals. “This funding will open up opportunities for many more campers to join in the fun at Camp New Hope.”
Earthrise Energy CEO Carla Tully applauded Camp New Hope for its work in uplifting children and adults throughout the region.
“Camp New Hope has brought smiles to those aged 8 to 80 for decades, and we are happy to help them continue that tradition,” said Tully. “We are thrilled that these scholarships will help campers experience the joys of nature firsthand and provide them with fun recreational opportunities while providing caregivers a much-needed break from day-to-day responsibilities.”
“Supporting organizations like Camp New Hope is integral to Earthrise’s role as a public benefit corporation as we seek to make a positive contribution and invest in the communities where we operate. We hope the grant award to Camp New Hope is the first of many grants to local nonprofits that improve the quality of life for residents in the region,” added Tully.
The RISE Grant program is open to registered 501(c) nonprofits, providing services to residents in Cumberland, Ford, Kankakee, McLean, Shelby, Vermilion and Will counties in Illinois. Grant applications are being accepted on a rolling basis through 2022 and for 2023 initiatives. To learn more about the program, visit https://earthriseenergy.com/community.
To learn more about Camp New Hope and how to donate to support a camper, go to https://campnewhopeillinois.org.
