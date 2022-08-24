Camp New Hope in Neoga has announced its second annual Fall Fun Fest fundraiser will be Saturday, Sept. 24.
“This year’s event is just a huge expansion of last year’s fun,” event organizer Angela Hampton said. “We can’t wait to show everyone what Camp is all about and to celebrate another great year of smiles and memories.”
The event begins at 9 a.m. with the Trails of Hope 5K Fun Run/Walk. The event took a hiatus during COVID, but organizers are hopeful that individuals and families of all ages and abilities will return to the trails this year.
“Trails of Hope takes place on the beautiful grounds of Camp New Hope,” Hampton said. “It is a great event for everyone from walkers to competitive runners, and the course is handicap accessible.”
Registration is open at www.raceentry.com or at www.campnewhopeillinois.org. Packet pickup will be available the night before, as well as 8 a.m. on race day. Registration is $25 per person, and participants will receive a shirt and other goodies. Details and updates are available on the Facebook event page.
After the 5K, the festival begins on the grounds of Camp New Hope. Activities will include boat rides, train rides, games, inflatables and food trucks. Admission to the festival is $10 per person for ages 2 and older or free for 5K participants. Food from vendors is available for additional cost, and a percentage of each purchase will be donated back to Camp New Hope. The festival runs until 3 p.m.
Another addition to this year’s event is the Wheels of Hope Car Show. The show begins at 10 a.m., with awards at 2 p.m. Awards will be determined through cash voting. Each entry will have a bucket to accept donations. Visitors to the festival can put monetary donations of any amount in the buckets of their favorite entries, with awards going to the cars with the most money in the buckets. All money raised will allow Camp New Hope to continue offering summer camp and respite opportunities for people with special needs. The first 50 car show entrants receive a dash plaque and goody bag. Each participant also receives one free entry to the festival for unlimited activities.
“The Camp New Hope board of directors hopes that Fall Fun Fest will continue to be an opportunity for members of the public to visit our beautiful grounds, enjoy some time together, learn what Camp is all about, and experience everything we have to offer to our community,” Board President Kathy Beals said.
For more information on any of the day’s festivities, follow the event page on Facebook or visit www.campnewhopeillinois.org.
