Calendar benefits area veterans memorials

The Dieterich American Legion Post 628 has donated $500 of calendar proceeds to the Dieterich Liberty Memorial Park Veterans Memorial to be used toward upkeep of the memorial. From left are Mike Campbell, Village of Dieterich; Del Wortman, Wortman Printing; Donald Dorn, Commander of Dieterich American Legion Post 628; and Brad Hardiek, Village of Dieterich President.

Del Wortman, owner of Wortman Printing and a veteran, has designed, produced and donated over 1,500 2020 wall calendars featuring all the area veterans memorials.

Del donated the calendars to local American Legions, DAV and VFW to sell as a fundraiser. The money raised will help area clubs and help maintain area veterans memorials to purchase items such as flags, flowers or general maintenance.

Memorials featured in the calendar are Altamont, Beecher City, Brownstown, Dieterich, Edgewood, Effingham, Montrose, Sigel, St. Elmo, Stewardson, Teutopolis and Toledo.

Tags

Recommended for you