Calendar benefits area veterans memorials

Del Wortman, owner of Wortman Printing and a veteran, has designed, produced and donated over 1,500 2020 wall calendars featuring all the area veterans memorials.
Del donated the calendars to local American Legions, DAV and VFW to sell as a fundraiser. The money raised will help area clubs and help maintain area veterans memorials to purchase items such as flags, flowers or general maintenance.
Memorials featured in the calendar are Altamont, Beecher City, Brownstown, Dieterich, Edgewood, Effingham, Montrose, Sigel, St. Elmo, Stewardson, Teutopolis and Toledo.
