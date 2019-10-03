Niemerg’s Steakhouse will donate $1 to United Way of Effingham County for every nine-piece and $2 for every 18-piece chicken “to go” pack during the month of October.{p class=”western”}Stop by KMB Boutique & Favorite Things, located at 302 W Jefferson Avenue, Effingham, and a portion of your sales will go to United Way of Effingham County during the month of October.
Funds raised will be given to the 22 local United Way Partner Agencies: Altamont After School Program, Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters (Mid Illinois), Boy Scouts – Lincoln Trails Council, Catholic Charities, CEFS Literacy Program, CEFS Retired Sr Volunteer Program (RSVP), Child Advocacy Center of E. Central Illinois, Effingham Child Development Center, Effingham County FISH Human Services, Effingham County Search & Rescue, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Heartland Human Services, Meals on Wheels of CEFS, One Hope United, Oneighty, SAFE (Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies), Senior Services of Effingham County, STAR (Strategic Training and Restoration), SWAN (Stopping Woman Abuse Now) and the Unit 40 Mentoring Program.
