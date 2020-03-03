International Trade Center at SIUE and The Southwestern Illinois Trade & Investment Council will host Trade Roundtable Series: Export Needs and Trade Initiatives for Southern Illinois: Dialogue with the Business Community Wednesday, March 11.
Roundtable discussion to hear firsthand what opportunities and challenges the business community is facing and find ways to better support their export growth.
Get an exclusive first look and take part in the selection of:
- Trade shows and missions for 2020-21 (eligible for reimbursement under the Illinois ISTEP program)
- Training programs customized to your needs
- Brand new initiatives of the Southwest Illinois Trade & Investment Council
- The latest on the ISTEP program-cost reimbursement between 50-75% for a select range of approved export activities (international travel, product compliance certification and website localization)
The roundtable will be from 10 a.m. to noon at SIUE campus, Birger Hall (board room), 30 N. Circle Drive, Edwardsville. The event is free, however, registration is encouraged as space is limited. Email International-Trade-Center@siue.edu, phone 618-650-3581 or visit siue.edu/business/itc.
