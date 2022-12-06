HSHS St. Anthony’s Foundation recently received a number of donations from area businesses through their Real Men Wear Pink campaign in October for breast cancer awareness.
These donations will go toward HSHS St. Anthony’s Women’s Wellness Center to support their patients. HSHS St. Anthony’s Foundation is grateful to these businesses for supporting the women in the area living with breast cancer.
For more information about the HSHS St. Anthony’s Foundation, contact Michael Wall, Director of Philanthropy, at 217-347-1854, or email michael.wall@hshs.org.
