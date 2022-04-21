The Business Navigator Alliance of Clark, Coles, Crawford, Edgar, Effingham and Moultrie counties is providing a series of webinars to assist businesses in the region in accessing resources that can help stimulate recovery and provide support as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.
The April webinar in the series is covering housing development. Attendees will learn about incentive programs offered through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Illinois Housing Development Authority. The mayor of Paris, Illinois, and a representative from Laborer's Home Development Corporation will talk about their recent housing development projects. Participants will gain the perspective from both sides of the table toward a public/private partnership and how that relationship works.
The webinar is schedule for Thursday, April 28, at 10:30 a.m. Visit ILBusinessNavigators.com for more information and to register.
There is no cost to attend and interested participants can register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FwLxnt4FRnSlmvGZ0kOg-g
The Business Navigator Alliance was formed to provide professional outreach and technical assistance in applying toward local, state and federal economic relief programs for businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. The mission is to ensure that small businesses throughout the region are competitive in applying for necessary resources, and the goal is to position local businesses for success by accelerating recovery and growth. BNA, which can be found at www.ilbusinessnavigators.com, hosts outreach events, virtual offices hours, and provides one-on-one technical assistance.
