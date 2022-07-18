The Business Navigator Alliance of south-central and southeastern Illinois is hosting a three-part webinar series on Business Resiliency. The series will connect with local businesses to learn about the changes and pivots that were implemented during the pandemic.
The first webinar in the series focuses on increased customer engagement through exceptional customer service.
Directors from the Effingham Performance Center, the Marshall Gaslight Art Colony and Paris Center of the Fine Arts will share how exceptional customer service played a critical role in maintaining engagement during the pandemic and its ever-increasing importance overall.
Customer service expert and trainer Dawn Mushill will also share customer services best practices.
The free webinar is Thursday, July 28, at 2 p.m. Those interested can register at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TeEnjkIESAiPqBBNiqRVpA
The Business Navigator Alliance was formed to provide professional outreach and technical assistance in applying for state and federal economic relief programs for businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. The Alliance, which can be found at www.ilbusinessnavigators.com will continue to host outreach events, virtual office hours, and provide one-on-one technical assistance.
