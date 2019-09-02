Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced four appointments to the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.
Among those appointed is Jonathan "Josh" Bullock.
Bullock has served as President of Lake Land College in Mattoon for over six years. Prior to joining Lake Land College, Dr. Bullock served as the Vice President for Strategic Advancement at Moraine Park Technical College in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
A Rotarian, he is actively engaged in communities throughout east-central Illinois, serving as a board member for numerous organizations, including the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, Coles Together, the East Central Illinois Development Corporation and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System.
An officer in the Illinois Council of Community College Presidents, Bullock has more than 25 years of experience in higher education as a teacher and administrator. He received his Doctor of Philosophy from Marian University, his Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh and his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin - Madison.
