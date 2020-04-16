Bryson Cutts receives $20,000 scholarship

Lakeview College of Nursing (LCN) recently awarded a new transfer merit scholarship with a value of $20,000 to Bryson Cutts of Greenup.
He was chosen among the many qualified applicants based upon his outstanding academic record, according to Amy McFadden, LCN Scholarship Committee Chair.
Cutts, who is the son of David and Rachel Cutts of Greenup, is a 2018 graduate of Cumberland High School. He is currently attending Lake Land College, where he has been taking the necessary preliminary coursework in order to transfer and pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from LCN.
Cutts was grateful to receive the scholarship award.
He said, "The drive to succeed is there, and now I have the financial support to pursue my career aspirations. My dreams are finally becoming a reality, and words cannot express my gratitude. This scholarship will allow me to focus entirely on becoming the best I can be in the field of nursing."
McFadden said the idea for the new scholarship came from the desire of Lakeview's scholarship committee to reward and encourage high-achieving transfer students, as well as the commitment of the college's board of directors to provide financial assistance to its students.
"The funding for this scholarship, as well as the funding for a new transfer financial need-based scholarship, was made available through a very wise long-term investment strategy spearheaded by former CEO Dick Shockey and current College President Sheila Mingee," added McFadden.
The scholarship award will assist Cutts with the cost of tuition, books and necessary supplies for Lakeview's Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program.
More information about scholarship opportunities at Lakeview can be found at https://lakeviewcol.edu/scholarships.
