Bryan Kibler announces candidacy for resident circuit judge

Bryan M. Kibler, Effingham County State’s Attorney, formally announced his candidacy Tuesday for the Republican nomination to the office of Resident Circuit Court Judge of Effingham County. Kibler, Effingham County State’s Attorney since 2012 and a lifelong Republican, will compete in the Republican primary election to be held on June 28. If elected, Kibler would succeed the Honorable Kimberly G. Koester of Effingham, who retired from the bench in December of 2020.
Kibler, 42, enjoys deep roots in the local community. He was born and raised in Effingham, is a product of local schools, and is the son of Sid and Kaye Kibler of Effingham.
Having lived nearly his entire life locally, Kibler offers a deep respect for American history joined with the history of Effingham County and its people.
“Growing up here was a wonderful experience,” Kibler said. “As an adult, I have always tried to make Effingham County even better for my own children. As judge, I would be greatly privileged to continue to impact this home that I love by helping to ensure constitutional justice and the safety of our citizens.”
As state’s attorney, Kibler has strongly safeguarded the sanctity of the U.S. Constitution. In 2018, Kibler helped found the “Sanctuary County for Firearms” movement. Effingham County become the first county in the nation to establish itself as a firearm sanctuary for the protection of Second Amendment rights. Since that time, thousands of counties across the nation have followed Effingham County’s lead.
“The most important duty of a judge is to defend the Constitutional rights of the people,” Kibler said.
Kibler has been elected three times by the citizens of Effingham County to serve as their state’s attorney. During his tenure, he has successfully prosecuted thousands of legal matters ranging from first-degree murder cases to petty offense traffic citations.
Kibler has tried more than 40 cases to jury verdict. Additionally, he helped to establish the Effingham County Veterans Court and Mental Health Court treatment programs. As chief legal officer for Effingham County, Kibler has successfully guided the county through numerous civil litigations and protected taxpayer money.
He also is an active member of the Illinois State’s Attorneys Association.
In 2015, then-Gov. Bruce Rauner appointed Kibler to serve on the board of the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority. In his role as board member, Kibler was trusted to advocate for and to protect downstate law enforcement interests on issues of criminal justice policy, funding and officer safety.
Prior to becoming Effingham County State’s Attorney, Kibler worked in private practice in the St. Louis area from 2004 until 2006. In 2006, he returned to his native Effingham to open his own law practice and to raise his family. From 2006 until 2012, Kibler worked as a sole practitioner concentrating in the areas of criminal law, family law and civil litigation. During this time, he also served as Public Defender of Jasper County.
In addition to serving as state’s attorney, Kibler has been involved in the local community. He has been a member since 2006 of the Effingham County Bar Association, the local legal organization for which he previously served as president.
Kibler has been active in the Effingham County Republican Party and has served as a precinct committeeman for the Effingham County Republican Central Committee since 2007.
He is a member of Effingham Elks Lodge 1016. He previously served as the Exalted Ruler for the local lodge.
Kibler also has coached local youth sports activities and has served for many years as an IHSA Member Official.
Kibler is a 1998 graduate of Effingham High School. Three years later, he graduated magna cum laude from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. In 2004, he graduated cum laude with his Juris Doctor degree from Southern Illinois University School of Law at Carbondale.
He resides in Effingham with his wife, Jennifer. They are the parents of twin daughters, Madeline and Sydney, who attend St. Anthony High School.
