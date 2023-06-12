Kaitlyn Hogue of Shelby County, Sierra Richards of Christian County and Cortney Brummer of Effingham County were named recipients of the 2023 Bruce V. Penwell Jr. Nursing Scholarship.
Kaitlyn Hogue will be a freshman pursuing her nursing degree at Lake Land College. Sierra Richards will be a freshman pursuing a nursing degree at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Cortney Brummer will be a freshman at Greenville University pursuing a nursing degree.
The Bruce V. Penwell, Jr. Nursing Scholarship provides scholarships to residents pursuing a nursing degree of three Illinois counties: Effingham, Shelby and Christian. Bruce Penwell Jr. was born in Pana and graduated from Beecher City High School. He attended the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and worked in sales and marketing in the animal health industry. Bruce never forgot his ties to the region. He had a lifelong interest in the people and the surrounding rural area in Illinois.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 200 funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Alex Pleasant, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation at 217-342-4988 or alex@southeasternillinois.org.
