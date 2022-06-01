Lynn Potter of Shelby County, Kacey Swisher of Christian County and Logan Blankenship of Effingham County were named recipients of the 2022 Bruce V. Penwell Jr. Nursing Scholarship.
Lynn Potter is a graduate student attending the Chamberlain University College of Nursing to pursue her nursing degree. Kacey Swisher, a junior, will be attending Illinois College to earn her nursing degree. Logan Blankenship is a senior at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville pursuing her nursing degree.
The Bruce V. Penwell Jr. Nursing Scholarship provides scholarships to residents pursuing a nursing degree of three Illinois counties: Effingham, Shelby, Christian. Bruce Penwell Jr. was born in Pana and graduated from Beecher City High School. He attended University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and worked in sales and marketing in the animal health industry. Bruce passed in 2020 but never forgot his ties to the region. He had a lifelong interest in the people and the surrounding rural area in Illinois.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 180 funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Alex Pleasant, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation at 217-342-4988 or alex@enrichingourcommunity.org.
