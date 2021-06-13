Brownstown FFA earns state convention honors

Members of the Brownstown FFA chapter were recognized during the 93rd annual Illinois FFA State Convention, hosted in-person and virtually throughout the state over two weeks this summer.
With a 2021 theme of “Dare to Be,” the convention annually recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture. In response to continuing coronavirus concerns, Illinois’ FFA State Association officer team and staff adjusted the convention to honor achievements in-person, at three different outdoor venues for smaller groups.
During the convention, the following awards were presented to the Brownstown FFA chapter.
New Chartered Chapter: The chapter was recognized as a newly chartered FFA program in the past year. Brownstown FFA joins the community of Illinois FFA chapters, which currently numbers 354.
State Winner Greenhand Quiz Bowl Career Development Event: The chapter's team was recognized as having the top team in the state Greenhand Quiz Bowl event, which tests new FFA members' knowledge of the organization.
