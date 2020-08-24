The 86th annual Brown Reunion, descendants of John and Elizabeth Brown, was held Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Brown Park, south of Bogota.
Around 12:30 p.m., Shirley Brown led singing the traditional song “Supper Time.” Dean Brown asked the blessing and thanked all those present for coming and for those who wanted to be there but couldn’t because of the COVID-19. After lunch, the song “Little Brown Church in the Wildwood” was led by Shirley Brown. Tom Brown read the names of the deceased since the last reunion and asked for a moment of silence for all loved ones.
Gold dollars were presented to the following people: Oldest female — Dorthy Brown, 94; oldest male — Dean Brown, 92; traveled the farthest — Doug Coad, Ashley and Allison, Henderson, KY; largest family present — Donna (Brown) Coad’s family with 15 family members; youngest — Kaylyn Leachman, 11 months, granddaughter of Donna (Brown) and the late Dennis Coad.
The election of officers resulted in the retention of the three existing officers: President, Thomas H. Brown; Vice President, Jenny (Bridges) Stadge; and Secretary-Treasurer, Faye A. Brown.
Tom Brown has been mowing and maintaining the park. Several commented on how nice it looked.
The guestbook was signed by Thomas H. and Faye A. Brown, Newton, IL; Doug Coad, Ashley and Allison, Henderson, KY; Donna Coad, Newton, IL; Dean and Shirley Brown, Clay City, IL; Larry Brown, Newton, IL; Dorthy Brown, Newton, IL; Andre’, Debbie, Gavin, Liam, Quinn and Kaylyn Leachman, Newton, IL; J onette Parr, Newton, IL; and Chad, Deanna, Coady, Christy and Caden Kemer, Arcola, IL.
Calls were received from Danny Coad, Sherry Stark and Michael T. Brown — families who couldn’t make the reunion but wanted to tell others hi for them. Carole (Dewhirst) Roberts and Roberta (Brown) Cowman also wished they could be here.
Next year the 87th reunion will be on Aug. 15, 2021, (third Sunday in August) at the Brown Park.
Bring your families, food (lunch starts around 12:30 p.m.), tableware, lawn chairs, pictures to share and any updates for the family tree. Water, tea and lemonade will be furnished.
