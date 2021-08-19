Descendants of John and Elizabeth Brown held their 87th annual Brown Reunion Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Brown Park, south of Bogota.
About 12:40 p.m., the traditional “Supper Time” was sung. Dean Brown asked the blessing and thanked all those present for coming and for those who wanted to be there and couldn’t. After lunch, the song, “Little Brown Church in the Wildwood,” was sung.
The gold dollars were presented to the oldest female, Dorthy Brown, 95; oldest male, Dean Brown, 93; farthest traveler, Carole Roberts of Evansville, Indiana, who had to leave early before the presentation so the dollar was given to Dean and Shirley Brown of Clay City; largest family present, Melvin and JoAnn Birk, Tim, Lori, Emily and Melanie Dion; and youngest went to Melanie Dion, l6, granddaughter of Melvin and JoAnn Birk.
The election of officers resulted in the retention of the three existing officers: President Thomas H. Brown; Vice President Jenny (Bridges) Stadge and Secretary-Treasurer Faye A. Brown. The president has been mowing and maintaining the park.
The guestbook was signed by Thomas H. and Faye A. Brown, Newton; Dorthy Brown, Newton; Loretta Emmerich, Newton; and Larry Brown, Newton; Carole Roberts, Evansville, Tennessee; Tim, Lori, Emily and Melanie Dion, Newton; Melvin and JoAnn Birk, Newton; Jenny Stadge, Newton; and Dean and Shirley Brown, Clay City.
Calls were received from Sherry Stark and Michael T. Brown families. Danny Coad said they couldn’t make it to this reunion but wanted to tell others "hi" for them.
Tom thanked the families who came and for their donations to keep the reunion going.
Next year the 88th Reunion will be on Aug. 21, 2022 (third Sunday in August) at the Brown Park.
Lunch starts at 12:30 p.m. Bring food, tableware, lawnchairs, pictures to share and any updates for the family tree. Water, tea and lemonade will be furnished.
