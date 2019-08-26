The 85th annual Brown Reunion, descendants of John and Elizabeth Brown, was Aug. 18 at the Brown Park south of Bogota.
The day started very warm with a chance of rain. Around 12:30 p.m., Shirley Brown led family members in singing and the traditional song “Supper Time.” Dean Brown asked for the blessing and thanked all those present for coming. Everyone’s plates were filled with the variety of food that had been prepared for this special family day. Emily and Melanie Dion led in singing the “Little Brown Church in the Wildwood.” Tom Brown asked for a moment of silence for all deceased loved ones. He also thanked the families who came and those who helped set up for the reunion.
Gold dollars were presented to the following people: oldest — Dorthy Brown, 93; traveled the farthest — Michael T. Brown and Suzi Perlman, Phoenix, AZ; largest family present — Donna (Brown) Coad’s family with 11 family members; youngest — Allison Coad, daughter of Doug Coad and Ashley Bouvy, granddaughter of Donna (Brown) and the late Dennis Coad.
The election of officers resulted in the retention of the three existing officers: President Thomas H. Brown, Vice President Jenny (Bridges) Stadge and Secretary-Treasurer Faye A. Brown.
Tom Brown has been mowing and maintaining the park.
The guest book was signed by Thomas H. and Faye A. Brown, Newton; Michael T. Brown and Suzi Perlman, Phoenix, AZ; Dean and Shirley Brown, Clay City; Dorthy Brown, Newton; Amber Emmerich, Newton; Loretta (Brown) Emmerich, Newton; Larry Brown, Newton; Doug Coad, Ashley Bouvy and Allison Coad, Henderson, KY; Shannon, Sherry, Nathan and Isaac Stark, Cedar Rapids, IA; Carole (Dewhirst) Roberts, Evansville, IN; Donna Coad, Newton; Warren and Jill Birk, Newton; Danny, Jonathan and David Coad, Toledo; Lori (Birk), Emily and Melanie Dion, Newton; Deanna, Coady, Christy and Caden Kemer, Arcola; and Melvin and JoAnn Birk, Newton.
Next year the 86th reunion will be on Aug. 16, 2020 (third Sunday in August) at the Brown Park.
Bring your families, food, (lunch starts around 12:30 p.m.) tableware, lawn chairs, pictures to share and any updates for the family tree. The drinks will be furnished.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.