The 88th annual Brown Reunion, descendants of John and Elizabeth Brown, was held Sunday, Aug. 21, at Brown Park south of Bogota.
Around 12:40 p.m., the traditional “Supper Time” was sung. Dean Brown asked the blessing and thanked all those present for coming and for those who wanted to be there but couldn’t. After lunch, the song “Little Brown Church in the Wildwood” was sung.
The gold “Lincoln” dollars were presented to the following people:
Oldest female — Imogene Kerr, l00
Oldest male — Dean Brown, 94
Traveled the farthest — Shannon, Sherry (Brown) and Isaac Stark, Cedar Rapids, IA
Largest family present — Donna (Brown) Coad, Deanna, Coady, Christy and Caden Kerner, Doug Coad and Allison Coad, Ashley Bouvy, and Liam Leachman
Youngest — Liam Leachman, 8, grandson of Donna Coad
Tom Brown presented Imogene with a bouquet of roses for her 100th birthday. Imogene shared pictures of her birthday celebration in January.
The election of officers resulted in the retention of the three existing officers: President, Thomas H. Brown; Vice President, Jenny (Bridges) Stadge; and Secretary-Treasurer, Faye A. Brown.
The president has been mowing and maintaining the park.
The guest book was signed by Thomas H. and Faye A. Brown, Newton; Jenny Stadge, Newton; Dean and Shirley Brown, Clay City; Doug and Allison Coad and Ashley Bouvy, Henderson, KY; Donna Coad, Newton; Sherry, Shannon and Isaac Stark, Cedar Rapids, IA; Jag and Geri Woods, Newton; Melvin and JoAnn Birk, Newton; Tim, Lori and Melanie Dion, Newton; Deanna, Coady, Christy and Caden Kerner, Arcola; lmogene Kerr, Hord; and Liam Leachman, Newton.
Tom thanked the families who came and for their donations to keep the reunion going. Donations are still accepted from those who could not attend. Send them in care of to Thomas H. Brown, 1104 E. Morgan St., Newton, IL 62448.
Next year the 89th reunion will be on Aug. 20, 2023, (third Sunday in August) at the Brown Park. Bring your families, friends and food, tableware, lawn chairs, pictures to share and any updates for the family tree. Lunch will start around l2:3O p.m. Water, tea and lemonade will be furnished.
