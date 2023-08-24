Descendants of John and Elizabeth Brown gathered for the 89th annual Brown Reunion Aug. 20 at Brown Park, south of Bogota.
Around 12:40 p.m., those who attended sang the traditional song “Supper Time.” Dean Brown asked for the blessing and thanked all those present for coming and for those who wanted to be there and couldn’t.
After lunch, the song “Little Brown Church in the Wildwood” was sung.
The gold “Lincoln” dollars were presented to the following people: oldest female, Imogene Kerr, 101; oldest male, Dean Brown, 95; traveled the farthest, Debra Reed, Joliet, Imogene’s daughter; largest family present, Melvin and Jo Ann Birk, Tim and Lori Dion; youngest, Lori (Birk) Dion, 51.
The election of officers resulted in the retention of the three existing officers: President Thomas H. Brown, Vice-President Jenny (Bridges) Stadge and Secretary-Treasurer Faye A. Brown. The president has been mowing and maintaining the park.
The guest book was signed by Thomas H. and Faye A. Brown, of Newton; Dean and Shirley Brown, of Clay City; Dorthy Brown, of Newton; Larry Brown, of Newton; Loretta Emmerich, of Newton; Jag and Geri Woods, of Newton; Tim and Lori Dion, of Newton; Debra Reed of Joliet; Imogene Kerr, of Hord; Melvin and Jo Ann Birk, of Newton; and Jenny Stadge, of Newton.
Tom thanked the families who came and for their donations to keep the reunion going. Donations may still be sent to Thomas H. Brown, 1104 E. Morgan St., Newton, IL 62448.
Next year the 90th reunion will be on Aug. 18 at Brown Park. Bring your families, friends, food, tableware, lawn chairs, pictures to share and any updates for the family tree. Lunch will start around 12:30 p.m. Water, tea and lemonade will be furnished.
