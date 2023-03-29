Brody Will a state FFA proficiency winner

Brody Will was selected as the State FFA Proficiency Winner in Dairy Production Placement.
Brody is a member of the Dieterich FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA. Illinois FFA recognizes students in 48 different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences or SAE. FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award. SAEs allow students to learn by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business, or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.
Brody was selected as the state winner by a committee of agriculture teachers, industry friends, parents and volunteers knowledgeable in this work-based area who reviewed their records online and then conducted interviews at Eisenhower High School in Decatur on March 25.
Receiving this honor now makes Brody eligible to compete in the National FFA Awards Selection process in July. Brody was previously chosen as the Chapter, Section and District awardee is this area.
Brody has been involved in the following other agriculture education and FFA activities:
Dieterich FFA President (2022-2023)
Dieterich FFA Secretary (2022-2023)
Section 20 Secretary (2022-2023)
Chapter Leadership Award (2021-2022)
Facilitate Workshop at Section 20 Leadership Training School (2022-2023)
Facilitate at Chapter Workshop Visits (2022-2023)
Section Public Speaking (2022-2023); Second-Place Varsity Extemporaneous
State Poultry Judging (2021-2022); Third-Place Team; Individual 14th
Section Meats Judging (2022-2023); Second-Place Team; Individual Sixth
Section Poultry Judging (2022-2023); Second-Place Team; Individual seventh
Brody will receive plaques for his accomplishments and be celebrated for this great achievement. The plaques are made possible by gifts from individuals, businesses, corporations and organizations through the Illinois Foundation FFA.
Garrett Helregel is the agriculture teacher and FFA Adviser at Dieterich High School. Brody is the son of Duane and Kristy Will of Montrose.
