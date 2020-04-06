Broker Brittany Meyer has joined Weichert, Realtors – Heart & Home, located in Effingham and Vandalia.
Meyer will be assisting homebuyers and sellers throughout Effingham, Vandalia and surrounding areas with all of their real estate needs.
“Brittany is a great addition to our team of talented real estate professionals,” said Matt Hirtzel, who co-owns the Weichert affiliate with his wife, Mandee Hirtzel. “Brittany’s outgoing personality, attention to details and her willingness to go above and beyond to assist her real estate clients will be a tremendous asset for our office. We warmly welcome Brittany to our team.”
Meyer joins a team of knowledgeable and dedicated agents at Weichert, Realtors – Heart & Home, which brings many years of combined real estate experience to its clients.
She also looks forward to taking advantage of the various agent training programs and resources provided by Weichert.
Meyer lives in Watson.
