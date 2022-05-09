Since 1979, the Illinois Sheriff's Association has awarded at least one student in each county a scholarship. The scholarship must be awarded to an Illinois student who must be attending an Illinois higher learning institution. The scholarship must be applied to tuition, fees or books and the student must be enrolled for the 2022-23 school year.
The scholarships are awarded to students who demonstrate outstanding scholastic, extracurricular and character qualifications.
This year's Effingham County Scholarship award winner, Britney Walls, has a 4.0 out of 4.0 grade-point average, is ranked No. 1 in her class, and belongs to multiple academic, community, honor and sports clubs. Walls is the daughter of Chad and Shea Walls of Effingham.
Britney is a senior at Effingham High School and is attending Eastern Illinois University in the fall to major in Human Resources.
Chasity Mayhaus, daughter of Patrick and Tracy Mayhaus of Dieterich, was elected first alternate in the scholarship competition.
