Bridge results from the Wednesday, Nov. 20, match in Effingham were:
65.96 Ann Lang – William Morgan
65.53 Brian Poelker – Richard Brummer
59.75 Michael Ritchie – Daniel Hauk
59.19 C. Willenborg – Joyce Barnhart
53.58 Nina Jackson – Randal Malone
52.59 Brenda Ketteman – Anna Sparling
50.49 Sandra Hoover – Linda Thomson
49.50 Jane Herman – Donna Swick
49.37 Chris Sehy – Gary Goeckner
48.09 Paul Hartke – Lois Hartke
38.15 Stan Albin – Lloyd Foster
Bridge results from the Thursday, Nov. 21, match in Effingham were:
26.50 Mary Ann Rawlings – Donna Swick
25.00 Nina Jackson – Brenda Ketteman
22.50 Barb Roberts – Chuck Roberts
21.50 Gary Goeckner – Meg Goeckner
21.00 Kris Bromm – Shirley Kessler
18.50 Anna Sparling – Sandra Hoover
17.00 Mary Willenborg – Michael Willenborg
16.00 Janet Albin – Michael Ritchie
