Bridge results from the Wednesday, Nov. 20, match in Effingham were:

65.96 Ann Lang – William Morgan

65.53 Brian Poelker – Richard Brummer

59.75 Michael Ritchie – Daniel Hauk

59.19 C. Willenborg – Joyce Barnhart

53.58 Nina Jackson – Randal Malone

52.59 Brenda Ketteman – Anna Sparling

50.49 Sandra Hoover – Linda Thomson

49.50 Jane Herman – Donna Swick

49.37 Chris Sehy – Gary Goeckner

48.09 Paul Hartke – Lois Hartke

38.15 Stan Albin – Lloyd Foster

Bridge results from the Thursday, Nov. 21, match in Effingham were:

26.50 Mary Ann Rawlings – Donna Swick

25.00 Nina Jackson – Brenda Ketteman

22.50 Barb Roberts – Chuck Roberts

21.50 Gary Goeckner – Meg Goeckner

21.00 Kris Bromm – Shirley Kessler

18.50 Anna Sparling – Sandra Hoover

17.00 Mary Willenborg – Michael Willenborg

16.00 Janet Albin – Michael Ritchie

