Bridge results from the Wednesday, Aug. 28, match in Effingham were:
66.38 Ronald Diehl – M Sehy
63.00 Eric Bizzell – Donna Swick
57.94 Linda Heinkel – Lou Buennemeyer
57.94 Michael Ritchie – Daniel Hauk
56.50 Larry Willenborg – C. Willenborg
56.25 Jane Herman – William Herman
55.69 Chris Sehy – Gary Goeckner
51.75 Brenda Ketteman – Anna Sparling
48.94 Paul Hartke – Lois Hartke
47.50 Randal Malone – Nina Jackson
32.63 Sandra Hoover – Linda Thomson
Bridge results from the Thursday, Aug. 29, match in Effingham were:
19.50 Anna Sparling – Sandra Hoover
16.00 Michael Ritchie – Donna Swick
15.50 Gary Goeckner – Meg Goeckner
14.00 Nina Jackson – Shirley Heuerman
13.50 Stan Albin – Lloyd Foster
11.50 Mary Willenborg – Michael Willenborg
