Bridge results from the Wednesday, Aug. 28, match in Effingham were:

66.38 Ronald Diehl – M Sehy

63.00 Eric Bizzell – Donna Swick

57.94 Linda Heinkel – Lou Buennemeyer

57.94 Michael Ritchie – Daniel Hauk

56.50 Larry Willenborg – C. Willenborg

56.25 Jane Herman – William Herman

55.69 Chris Sehy – Gary Goeckner

51.75 Brenda Ketteman – Anna Sparling

48.94 Paul Hartke – Lois Hartke

47.50 Randal Malone – Nina Jackson

32.63 Sandra Hoover – Linda Thomson

Bridge results from the Thursday, Aug. 29, match in Effingham were:

19.50 Anna Sparling – Sandra Hoover

16.00 Michael Ritchie – Donna Swick

15.50 Gary Goeckner – Meg Goeckner

14.00 Nina Jackson – Shirley Heuerman

13.50 Stan Albin – Lloyd Foster

11.50 Mary Willenborg – Michael Willenborg

Tags