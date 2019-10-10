Bridge results from the Wednesday, Oct. 9, match in Effingham were:

63.00 Jane Herman - William Herman - Lou Buennemeyer - Linda Heinkel

60.00 Ronald Diehl - M Sehy - Gary Goeckner - Chris Sehy

57.00 Randal Malone - Grant Sterling - Sandra Hoover - Linda Thomson

54.00 Richard Brummer - Brian Poelker - Anna Sparling - Brenda Ketteman

38.00 Lois Hartke - Paul Hartke - Daniel Hauk - Michael Ritchie

28.00 Eric Bizzell - Donna Swick - Gary (Bo) Goersch - Linda Goersch

