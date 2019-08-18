Bridge results from the Wednesday, Aug. 14, match in Effingham were:

48.50 Michael Ritchie - Daniel Hauk

47.00 Linda Heinkel - Lou Buennemeyer

43.50 Gary Goeckner - Chris Sehy

43.00 Brenda Ketteman - Anna Sparling

41.50 William Herman - Jane Herman

38.00 Stan Albin - Aidan Steineman

37.50 Randal Malone - Nina Jackson

37.00 Sandra Hoover - Donna Swick

Bridge results from the Thursday, Aug. 15, match in Effingham were:

19.50 Stan Albin - Lloyd Foster

18.50 Michael Ritchie - Dan Kelleher

14.50 Anna Sparling - Sandra Hoover

14.00 Linda Heinkel - Aidan Steineman

12.00 Brenda Ketteman - Nina Jackson

11.50 Gary Goeckner - Mary Ann Rawlings

