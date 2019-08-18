Bridge results from the Wednesday, Aug. 14, match in Effingham were:
48.50 Michael Ritchie - Daniel Hauk
47.00 Linda Heinkel - Lou Buennemeyer
43.50 Gary Goeckner - Chris Sehy
43.00 Brenda Ketteman - Anna Sparling
41.50 William Herman - Jane Herman
38.00 Stan Albin - Aidan Steineman
37.50 Randal Malone - Nina Jackson
37.00 Sandra Hoover - Donna Swick
Bridge results from the Thursday, Aug. 15, match in Effingham were:
19.50 Stan Albin - Lloyd Foster
18.50 Michael Ritchie - Dan Kelleher
14.50 Anna Sparling - Sandra Hoover
14.00 Linda Heinkel - Aidan Steineman
12.00 Brenda Ketteman - Nina Jackson
11.50 Gary Goeckner - Mary Ann Rawlings
