Bridge results from the Thursday, Nov. 14, match in Effingham were:
16.50 Stan Albin - Lloyd Foster
16.50 Barb Roberts - Chuck Roberts
14.00 Gary Goeckner - Meg Goeckner
11.00 Sandra Hoover - Anna Sparling
10.50 Mary Willenborg - Michael Willenborg
9.00 Nina Jackson - Mary Ann Rawlings
6.50 Kris Bromm - Shirley Kessler
Bridge results from the Wednesday, Nov. 13, match in Effingham were:
68.06 Chris Sehy - Gary Goeckner
64.69 Jane Herman - William Herman
61.31 Ann Lang - Donna Swick
60.50 Paul Hartke - Lois Hartke
54.56 Richard Brummer - Jim Dow
52.31 Ronald Diehl - M Sehy
52.00 Anna Sparling - Brenda Ketteman
48.38 Stan Albin - Lloyd Foster
47.81 Michael Ritchie - Daniel Hauk
46.13 Nina Jackson - Randal Malone
37.69 Larry Willenborg - C. Willenborg
