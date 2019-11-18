Bridge results from the Thursday, Nov. 14, match in Effingham were:

16.50 Stan Albin - Lloyd Foster

16.50 Barb Roberts - Chuck Roberts

14.00 Gary Goeckner - Meg Goeckner

11.00 Sandra Hoover - Anna Sparling

10.50 Mary Willenborg - Michael Willenborg

9.00 Nina Jackson - Mary Ann Rawlings

6.50 Kris Bromm - Shirley Kessler

Bridge results from the Wednesday, Nov. 13, match in Effingham were:

68.06 Chris Sehy - Gary Goeckner

64.69 Jane Herman - William Herman

61.31 Ann Lang - Donna Swick

60.50 Paul Hartke - Lois Hartke

54.56 Richard Brummer - Jim Dow

52.31 Ronald Diehl - M Sehy

52.00 Anna Sparling - Brenda Ketteman

48.38 Stan Albin - Lloyd Foster

47.81 Michael Ritchie - Daniel Hauk

46.13 Nina Jackson - Randal Malone

37.69 Larry Willenborg - C. Willenborg

