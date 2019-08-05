Bridge results from the Wednesday, July 31, match in Effingham were:
Ann Lang - William Morgan, 50.5 points
Eric Bizzell - Donna Swick, 48 points
Brian Poelker - Richard Brummer, 42.5 points
Eric Bizzell - Donna Swick, 47 points
Gary Goeckner - Chris Sehy, 46 points
Aidan Steineman - Stan Albin, 42.5 points
Linda Heinkel - Lou Buennemeyer, 36.5 points
Randal Malone - Nina Jackson, 35 points
Brenda Ketteman - Anna Sparling, 30.5 points
